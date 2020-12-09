$20M South Bend office building opens ahead of schedule

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Barnes and Thornburg, Downtown South Bend’s first office building in more than 20 years, is open ahead of schedule, owners say.

It’s still a in work progress but the $20+ million dollar, five story office building is not only finding ways to open new doors to new occupants, their opening them earlier than expected.

“The building is currently 75 percent occupied, two of three unoccupied suites are both under construction and will be completed late spring-early June, and we have one unleased facility that we are looking for a tenant for right behind us here on the first floor,” Ben Norris, managing member of Norris Equity Partners, tells 16 News Now Wednesday.

Barnes and Thornburg, which was originally located across downtown, officially moved into its new office last month.

Along with outdoor meeting spaces, office hotelling, on-site parking, and new office suites that oversee the Golden Dome, Barnes and Thornburg and rich South Bend is also bringing new opportunities they city hasn’t seen before.

“Three of the four new tenants outside of barns and Thornburg are brand new companies. All of those jobs are new jobs,” Norris says.

With the exception of one office suite, the rest remain occupied by the more than 65 attorneys and staff that work inside the firm’s South Bend office.

Despite the financial risk surrounding expansion, Barnes and Thornburg’s early success with key occupants already moved in and already high-quality new tenants confirmed is already paying off.

“They’re also excitement from the folks that are coming to work here and I also get a lot of unsolicited texts and compliments from people driving and it’s architectural marvel -- the building. It’s great for the city,” Norris.

Now officials say they’re are still plenty of work to do inside the building. Some of that work includes welcoming a new coffee shop to the new Barnes and Thornburg building in 2021.

