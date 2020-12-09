‘12 Days of Giving’ teaches about sharing at Triton Elementary School

BOURBON, Ind. (WNDU) -Some preschoolers are learning how the holidays aren’t just about getting gifts, but also giving them.

16 News Now tells us what’s good at Triton Elementary in Bourbon.

Pride stands for personal responsibility, respect, integrity, determination, and enthusiasm and is part of the Trojan Way at Triton schools.

Mrs. Lisek’s preschool class is getting their first introduction to the Trojan Way through the 12 Days of Giving.

“We picked out different people in the corporation and just made a list of them that help us out, and we plugged them into a calendar. We picked out little gifts or little things that meant something to that person, and then they all decorated cards for them just to say thank you for all you do for us,” said Triton Elementary Preschool Teacher Tabetha Lisek.

For twelve days, Lisek’s class does this for a faculty member to learn how good it feels to give.

“We’ve noticed it in the classroom. We’ve done a lot about kindness and they are really into that. You hear, ‘we’re being kind’ or ‘we’re sharing this’, ‘we’re doing this’, ‘I gave them this’ all day long,” Lisek said.

Learning these lessons early on is setting the example for these youngsters to embody Trojan Pride and live the Trojan Way.

“For 5-year olds, 4-year olds to be thinking of others over self during this time period in life is a pretty stellar thing. So, we’re super excited that our youngest students on campus are acting that out,” said Triton School Corporation Superintendent Jeremy Riffle.

On the last day of giving, these kids get something back. They’ll get a party celebrating all their giving and sharing, and that’s what’s good here at Triton Elementary.

