Advertisement

What’s Good: WNDU-TV wants to celebrate what’s good in your life

WNDU-TV wants to celebrate what’s good in your life. It could be someone special, something...
WNDU-TV wants to celebrate what’s good in your life. It could be someone special, something you’re proud of, or great news about someone you love.(WNDU)
By 16 News Now
Published: Dec. 8, 2020 at 10:17 AM EST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WNDU-TV wants to celebrate what’s good in your life. It could be someone special, something you’re proud of, or great news about someone you love.

Post your video of ten seconds or less and we’ll share it with the folks here at home. Be sure to set your camera for the highest quality and frame your video horizontally.

Complete this sentence: “What’s good in my life…”

Together, let’s celebrate what’s good—because this is home.

(Share your video above or by clicking here.)

Latest News

Coronavirus

Religious schools sue to stop Michigan coronavirus order

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
Nonpublic schools are suing after Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s administration extended a coronavirus order that prevents in-person instruction at Michigan high schools, saying it violates the First Amendment right to practice religion.

News

One killed in Elkhart County crash

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By 16 News Now
One person was killed in an Elkhart County crash early Tuesday morning.

News

Mostly cloudy skies with an early band of lake-effect snow and ice

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Meteorologist Kimberly Newman
Temperatures near normal Tuesday

News

Meteorologist Kimberly Newman WNDU 12-8-2020 First Alert Weather

Updated: 4 hours ago
Temperatures above average Tuesday

Latest News

News

Mishawaka Common Council postpones vote on multi-million dollar utility project

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Carly Miller
The Mishawaka Common Council has decided to postpone a vote on a multi-million dollar utility bond issue.

News

Elkhart Council considers giving city officials permission to levy fines

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By 16 News Now
At Monday’s meeting, Elkhart Mayor Rod Roberson says the city will enforce the county’s civil fines within the city limits, as well as fines of their own they feel is necessary.

News

Meijer serving employees holiday meals catered by local restaurants hit hard by pandemic

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Maria Catanzarite
To help boost local businesses, Meijer is providing holiday appreciation meals to their employees, which are catered by area restaurants.

News

Police body camera video captures the moments before shooting of Niles native

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By Joshua Short
Rodney Applewhite was driving to Phoenix from South Bend before the Nov. incident.

Michigan

Gov. Whitmer extends social restrictions

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By Mark Peterson
A dozen more days of social restrictions will be needed to slow the spread of the coronavirus in Michigan.

News

South Bend Housing Authority clears air on relocation of Rabbi Shulman Apartments residents

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By Ibrahim Samra
The South Bend Housing Authority met with residents of Rabbi Shulman Apartments on Monday to discuss the status of a relocation plan.