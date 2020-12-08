Advertisement

Tuesday marks 40th anniversary of John Lennon’s death

Flowers, photos and memorabilia adorn the "Imagine" mosaic in Central Park's Strawberry Fields,...
Flowers, photos and memorabilia adorn the "Imagine" mosaic in Central Park's Strawberry Fields, in New York, Tuesday, Dec. 8, 2020, on the 40th anniversary of the death of John Lennon.(AP Photo/Mark Lennihan)
By CNN Staff
Published: Dec. 8, 2020 at 10:07 AM EST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Tuesday marks the 40th anniversary of the assassination of rock legend John Lennon.

Lennon was shot to death by Mark David Chapman on Dec. 8, 1980, outside of the Dakota apartment building in New York City, where Lennon lived.

Lennon was 40 years old. He would have turned 80 this past October.

Lennon’s musical career was marked not only by his iconic work with the Beatles, but also by his work as a solo artist.

Chapman pleaded guilty to second-degree murder. He was sentenced to 20 years to life in prison.

Chapman has been denied parole numerous times, most recently earlier this year.

Copyright 2020 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rodney Applewhite was driving to Phoenix from South Bend before the Nov. incident.
Police body camera video captures the moments before shooting of Niles native
We are learning more from a Bremen man who is trying to reunite some old photos with their...
Bremen man finds old photos, wants to return to owner
A new restaurant is set to open tomorrow in Mishawaka that specializes in finger food.
New restaurant specializes in childhood staple
Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s administration has lengthened, by 12 days, a partial shutdown...
Whitmer administration extends partial shutdown by 12 days
Two injured in firearm accident in Cass County, Michigan

Latest News

FILE - In this April 14, 2018 file photo, Howard Stern speaks at the 2018 Rock and Roll Hall of...
SiriusXM, Howard Stern sign five-year contract extension
U.S. hospitals are near their breaking point, with COVID-19 cases on the rise in 47 states.
Hospitals near breaking point amid pandemic surge
Off-duty Virginia fireman credited with saving couple
The United Kingdom took a major step in its battle against coronavirus.
U.S. regulators post positive review of Pfizer vaccine data
Margaret Keenan, 90, was the first patient in the UK to receive the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19...
‘Route out’ of pandemic: UK gives 1st COVID-19 vaccine doses