Three Domers bring home weekly ACC honors after Syracuse win

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - While the Irish have the week off, that did not stop them from bringing in some ACC Honors.

Irish wide receiver Javon McKinley was named the ACC wide receiver of the week after hauling in seven receptions for 111 yards and three touchdowns. He now has more 100 yard receiving games this year than Chase Claypool did last season for the Irish.

On the defensive side of the ball, true freshman cornerback Clarence Lewis was named the ACC Defensive Back of the Week. He recorded 12 tackles, one pass break up and forced a fumble in his fourth career start.

Running back Kyren Williams was also named the co-ACC Running Back of the Week. That’s the fifth time he received that honor this season. He rushed for 110 yards and eclipsed the 1000-yard milestone for the season.

The news does not stop there. Williams has also been named a semi-finalist for the Doak Walker award, which is given to the nation’s best running back. He is the only redshirt or true freshman on the list.

Quarterback Ian Book was also named a semi-finalist for the Davey O’Brien award, which is given to the country’s best quarterback, and the Maxwell Award, which is given to the best player in all of college football. Book became Notre Dame’s all-time winningest quarterback against Syracuse. He now has 30 career wins as the Irish starting quarterback. Book was also named the Manning Award Star of the Week.

Sticking on offense, offensive tackle Liam Eichenberg was named a semi-finalist for the Outland trophy, given to the nation’s best interior offensive lineman. Irish has started 36 consecutive games. Behind the Eichenberg and the Irish offensive line, Notre Dame running backs averaged 235 yards per game, good for second best in the ACC.

Finally, Notre Dame’s two leading tacklers linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah and safety Kyle Hamilton were named semi-finalists for the Bednarik Award which is given to the best defensive player in college football.

