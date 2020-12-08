The Beacon hosting Thursday job fair geared at people who’ve served time behind bars

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Anyone who is looking to switch careers might find a new one at the Second Chance Job Fair hosted by The Beacon on Thursday.

“We are hosting a second chance job fair for returning citizens, specifically those who have been previously incarcerated and coming home from the system, but it’s actually open for everyone,” explained Jeff Walker, Executive Director of The Beacon.

Covid-19 safety protocols will be in place. Face masks are mandatory, and social distancing will be required in the gymnasium where the job fair is happening.

At the job fair, resume critiques are available. People should bring a photo I.D., if possible, and dress presentably since 13 employers will be present, some of which will offer jobs on the spot.

Those businesses include: Elkhart Plastics; Specialized Staffing (representing Springboard manufacturing); BAC Local 4 (International Union of Bricklayers); PSI Molded Plastics; Techniplas; Thor; Modineer; WorkOne of Northern Indiana; SBJATC 153; Crossroads Solar; and Selge Corporation.

“We don’t determine what those employers will hire, what kind of felony convictions, what kind of past criminal background - those are all employer-specific. But we would encourage everyone to come out,” Walker said.

Anyone who needs a ride to The Beacon can text JOB to 833-689-0413.

“They’re not defined by their past mistakes, but that there are second chances for them to move forward and to improve their life, and employment is one way that they can do that,” encouraged Walker.

The Second Chance Job Fair will take place Thursday, December 10th, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The Beacon is located at 4210 Lincolnway West in South Bend.

