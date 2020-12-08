St. Joseph County air pollution control measure vetoed

ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - Efforts to impose a total ban on leaf burning in St. Joseph County today suffered a setback.

The air pollution control measure passed last week by the county council was today vetoed by county commissioners.

The problem was in the “fine” print—the portion of the measure that imposed fines on those who violated the burn ban.

At today’s meeting of the St. Joseph County Board of Commissioners the proposed leaf burning ban was praised before it was vetoed. “A few years ago we had a fellow that consistently ignored anything he was told regarding open burning permits or anything else because he said the fine was so low it was cheaper for him to light his pile of leaves and trash on fire and pay the minimal fee than it was for him to have it hauled away,” Clay Territory Fire Marshal Dave Cherrone told commissioners. “We constantly hear, well I live in the county as If we have different air . It’s, you know, walled off between cities and counties.”

Turns out the only criticism the measure has faced up until now, came today from the commissioners.

“I didn’t have any idea Mark that the commissioners had some concerns, that they were going to veto the ordinance. I was pretty surprised by it,” burn ban co-sponsor Councilman Mark Catanzarite told 16 News Now.

While there was no opposition to the idea of banning leaf burning there was a perceived ambiguity in the way violators would be fined.

“My primary issue is the lack of clarity with the fine structure. I mean the first offense can be anywhere from a warning to a $1,000 fine,” said Commissioner Andy Kostielney.

There also appears to be some ambiguity regarding who can issue citations.

The text of the measure itself leaves that power in the hands of the health department, the county police, and township fire departments.

However the council received some last minute legal advice that cast doubt on the ability of fire departments to take part.

“Townships cannot enforce and fine people by virtue of state law,” is what Councilman Catanzarite recalls hearing.

Catanzarite is of the opinion that the township fire departments would not be involved in ordinance enforcement and that’s the understanding on which he cast his vote on the burn ban ordinance. “So we felt better passing it knowing that there would be consistency with the county and health department being able to enforce the ordinance and that burden would not have fallen on township fire departments and fire chiefs.”

It’s not as if the measure hit a brick wall.

A simple repeat of last week’s council vote of 7 to 1 in favor would be enough to override the veto, although members were encouraged to use the opportunity to amend the measure.

“What I hope happens in this is if it goes back to council the assumption is the veto will be over ridden. Then I would like it if the council was of like mind to have them file an amendment to try and clean up the the fine language,” said Commissioner Kostielney who added he was torn over the matter.

Commissioners Kostielney and Fleming voted in favor of a veto. Commissioner Dave Thomas voted against it.

