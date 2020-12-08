Advertisement

Some Goshen students continuing with online learning

By 16 News Now
Published: Dec. 8, 2020 at 5:43 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Some students in Goshen will continue to learn remotely.

Students in grades 7-12 at Goshen Community Schools will continue with virtual classes through the holidays.

The extension comes as COVID numbers continue to rise in Elkhart County.

Goshen students in grades K-6 will continue in-person instruction after the holiday break.

The Goshen News reports Goshen High School will not have final exams in December. Instead they’ll continue with classes right up until Dec. 22.

