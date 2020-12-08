Ribbon cutting opens redesigned Benham Avenue

ELKAHRT, Ind. (WNDU) - Elkhart city officials cut the ribbon on Benham Avenue, officially opening up the newly designed roadway to drivers.

What used to be a four-lane road was reduced to two lanes with a turning lane in the middle.

City engineers had safety in mind when designing the new look, giving more room between pedestrians and cars by adding a green space between the road and the sidewalk.

There’s also additional lighting on both sides of the street so it’s easier for drivers to see pedestrians at night.

Elkhart’s mayor says whether you’re walking or driving, keeping you safe is a priority.

“I couldn’t be more excited about this particular road. Not just the fact that it’s a part of my youth, but it’s also part of the way that we want Elkhart to work together in order to build out that equitable investment across all sides,” said Elkhart Mayor Rod Roberson.

The project cost $2.75 million to complete.

