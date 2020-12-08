Religious schools sue to stop Michigan coronavirus order

LANSING, Mich. (AP) - Nonpublic schools are suing after Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s administration extended a coronavirus order that prevents in-person instruction at Michigan high schools, saying it violates the First Amendment right to practice religion.

The federal lawsuit, filed in Michigan’s Western District, was brought by a group representing more than 400 nonpublic schools across the state, as well as three Catholic high schools and 11 parents.

The state health department lengthened the restriction by 12 days, through Dec. 20.

It took effect Nov. 18 and also applies to public high schools and all colleges and universities.

