Advertisement

Religious schools sue to stop Michigan coronavirus order

(MGN)
(MGN)(MGN)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 8, 2020 at 9:51 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (AP) - Nonpublic schools are suing after Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s administration extended a coronavirus order that prevents in-person instruction at Michigan high schools, saying it violates the First Amendment right to practice religion.

The federal lawsuit, filed in Michigan’s Western District, was brought by a group representing more than 400 nonpublic schools across the state, as well as three Catholic high schools and 11 parents.

The state health department lengthened the restriction by 12 days, through Dec. 20.

It took effect Nov. 18 and also applies to public high schools and all colleges and universities.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

Most Read

Rodney Applewhite was driving to Phoenix from South Bend before the Nov. incident.
Police body camera video captures the moments before shooting of Niles native
We are learning more from a Bremen man who is trying to reunite some old photos with their...
Bremen man finds old photos, wants to return to owner
A new restaurant is set to open tomorrow in Mishawaka that specializes in finger food.
New restaurant specializes in childhood staple
Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s administration has lengthened, by 12 days, a partial shutdown...
Whitmer administration extends partial shutdown by 12 days
Two injured in firearm accident in Cass County, Michigan

Latest News

U.S. hospitals are near their breaking point, with COVID-19 cases on the rise in 47 states.
Hospitals near breaking point amid pandemic surge
The United Kingdom took a major step in its battle against coronavirus.
U.S. regulators post positive review of Pfizer vaccine data
Margaret Keenan, 90, was the first patient in the UK to receive the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19...
‘Route out’ of pandemic: UK gives 1st COVID-19 vaccine doses
The Trump administration says it's working with numerous vaccine companies and has the ability...
Trump to sign executive order prioritizing US receipt of COVID-19 vaccine