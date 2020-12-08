Advertisement

Rangers trade RHP Lance Lynn to White Sox

Lynn was a rookie pitcher for the 2011 World Series champion St. Louis Cardinals, the last season La Russa managed in the big leagues until returning to the White Sox this offseason.
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 8, 2020
The Texas Rangers traded right-hander Lance Lynn to the Chicago White Sox for right-hander Dane Dunning and lefty Avery Weems. Lynn was reunited with White Sox manager Tony La Russa. Lynn was a rookie pitcher for the 2011 World Series champion St. Louis Cardinals, the last season La Russa managed in the big leagues until returning to the White Sox this offseason.

