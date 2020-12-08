Rangers trade RHP Lance Lynn to White Sox

The Texas Rangers traded right-hander Lance Lynn to the Chicago White Sox for right-hander Dane Dunning and lefty Avery Weems. Lynn was reunited with White Sox manager Tony La Russa. Lynn was a rookie pitcher for the 2011 World Series champion St. Louis Cardinals, the last season La Russa managed in the big leagues until returning to the White Sox this offseason.

