Purdue football cancels practice after testing

(WNDU)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 8, 2020 at 5:35 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (AP) - Purdue says it has canceled Tuesday’s football practice to “evaluate the results of recent COVID-19 testing.” Athletic department officials provided no additional comment.

The Boilermakers are scheduled to renew their rivalry with No. 8 Indiana on Saturday in Bloomington, Indiana. The Hoosiers won last year’s game in overtime to reclaim the Old Oaken Bucket.

Indiana (6-1) already has locked up the No. 2 seed in the Big Ten East and has met the minimum standard of playing six games to be eligible for the conference championship game.

Purdue (2-4) has lost four straight and has had some issues with COVID this season. Coach Jeff Brohm missed the season opener after testing positive and all-conference defensive end George Karlaftis sat out the last two games after also testing positive. The Boilermakers also had their Week 3 game at Wisconsin canceled because of a COVID outbreak.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

