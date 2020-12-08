Preserving your Christmas tree through the holidays

GALIEN, Mich. (WNDU) - If you have not put up your Christmas tree yet, don’t worry.

Pinecrest Christmas Tree Farm in Galien, Michigan still has plenty left.

The family-owned farm has been busy since opening weekend, with plenty of different trees to offer.

And if you already have your tree, it is important to keep it fresh through the holiday season.

It all starts with having a good tree stand with a bowl that can hold at least a gallon of water.

“Because if the bottom of the tree doesn’t have water touching it, then the bottom seals over and it won’t accept water anymore,” said owner Kris Goodenough. “So, you need to make sure you’re checking that regularly.”

If you have a spruce tree, a preservative will help maintain those needles longer.

Pinecrest Christmas Tree Farm is open every day through December 23rd. For more information on hours and prices, click here.

