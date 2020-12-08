Advertisement

Police body camera video captures the moments before shooting of Niles native

Rodney Applewhite was driving to Phoenix from South Bend before the Nov. incident.
By Joshua Short
Published: Dec. 7, 2020 at 7:29 PM EST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - An update to a 16 News Now investigation from last week, the death of Niles native Rodney Applewhite after he was pulled over by New Mexico State troopers.

We know Applewhite’s family and many of you wanted answers about what happened that day.

16 News Now requested police body camera footage and received several minutes of video from police over the weekend. New Mexico State Police have identified the trooper involved, who eventually shot Applewhite, as Gene Gonzales.

“Come back toward me...if you want to come back towards us. You’re not gonna get shot…today you’re going home, come on,” Gonzales said in the video captured on body camera when he was trying to arrest Applewhite.

We want to warn you, the video could be disturbing to some viewers.

We won’t show you the moments after Applewhite was shot but it’s important to see what led up to the shooting and what Trooper Gonzales told Applewhite after he shot him.

