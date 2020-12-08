Notre Dame forward Maddy Westbeld named ACC Rookie of the Week

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Irish women’s basketball forward Maddy Westbeld was named the ACC Rookie of the Week. It is her first ACC honor.

The freshman forward averaged 20 points and 6.5 rebounds in her two games last week. She also shot 55.2 percent from the field.

Westbeld currently leads all ACC freshmen in scoring, averaging 17.5 points per game.

Westbeld and the Irish do not play again until this upcoming Sunday, when Georgia Tech comes to town.

That will be a 2 PM tip on ACC Network extra.

Copyright 2020 WNDU. All rights reserved.