Advertisement

Northern lights may sweep across northern US

The aurora borealis could be seen as far south as Nebraska and Iowa
By Ed Payne
Published: Dec. 8, 2020 at 5:36 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – A powerful solar flare headed for Earth could bring the northern lights to America’s heartland this week.

The Space Weather Prediction Center has issued geomagnetic storm alerts for Wednesday, Thursday and Friday. That means North America could be in for a celestial show.

The aurora borealis should be visible across the northern tier of the United States in an arc from Washington to Maine, dipping as far south as Nebraska and Iowa in the Plains.

The geomagnetic storm is expected to peak late Wednesday into early Thursday, along with the light show. The solar flare was recorded Monday on the sun’s surface.

Canada’s Northern Lights Centre says the northern lights are “the result of collisions between gaseous particles in the Earth’s atmosphere with charged particles released from the sun’s atmosphere.”

The changes in color are due to the type of gas particles that are colliding with the particles from the sun caused by a solar storm.

Pale green and pink are the most common colors. Shades of red, yellow, green, blue and violet have been seen, too.

To see the northern lights, you’ll need a good view of the northern horizon.

You’ll see better if you get away from city light pollution. That way it won’t overshadow the subtle flickers.

Ultimately, viewing conditions will depend on the weather in your area.

Copyright 2020 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rodney Applewhite was driving to Phoenix from South Bend before the Nov. incident.
Police body camera video captures the moments before shooting of Niles native
A new restaurant is set to open tomorrow in Mishawaka that specializes in finger food.
New restaurant specializes in childhood staple
One killed in Elkhart County crash
We are learning more from a Bremen man who is trying to reunite some old photos with their...
Bremen man finds old photos, wants to return to owner
Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s administration has lengthened, by 12 days, a partial shutdown...
Whitmer administration extends partial shutdown by 12 days

Latest News

A worker at the Fulton County Board of Registration and Elections works to process absentee...
Georgia Senate GOP to push for end to no-excuse absentee voting
In this image from video, Rep. Marcia Fudge, D-Ohio, speaks on the floor of the House of...
AP sources: Biden picks Marcia Fudge for HUD secretary
We continue to follow the extension of social restrictions in Michigan announced Monday by...
Michigan coronavirus restrictions continue, impact on businesses
WNDU 10 Day Forecast
Changes coming...first some sunshine
WNDU 10 Day Forecast
WNDU Weather Forecast