Murder charges expected for Mishawaka man

By 16 News Now
Published: Dec. 8, 2020 at 4:10 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
(WNDU) - Murder charges are expected to be filed against a Mishawaka man in the brutal death of a retired attorney in Chicago.

According to Evanston Now, 34-year old Cory Gilmartin has already been charged with aggravated battery and attempted murder for the Nov. 10 assault on 71-year old Daniel Murray.

But because Murray has since died, officials expect the charges to be upgraded to murder.

According to court documents, Gilmartin hit Murray in the face, causing him to fall to the ground.

Gilmartin then stomped on Murray’s head several times.

Police say the assault was “purely random.”

