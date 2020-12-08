TODAY:

Mostly cloudy skies with an early band of lake-effect snow and ice. Some roads may be a bit slick, but delays are unlikely. We’re dry through the remainder of the day with thicker cloud cover remaining overhead. High temperatures near 40 degrees.

TONIGHT:

Overnight cloud cover holds our low temperatures near the freezing point. We’re dry into your Wednesday with a minor wind chill.

TOMORROW:

A pleasant day! Highs are nearly 10 degrees above average in the upper 40s. A cloudy start with bright afternoon skies. Sunny and dry for the middle of your week.

Copyright 2020 WNDU. All rights reserved.