Mishawaka Common Council postpones vote on multi-million dollar utility project

MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - The Mishawaka Common Council has decided to postpone a vote on a multi-million dollar utility bond issue.

16 News Now spoke with the council’s president Monday evening to learn more about this decision.

The Mishawaka Common Council was set to vote Monday night on four ordinances related to a multi-million dollar utility project.

One that includes two bond issues totaling 85.7 million dollars that would be paid back through water and electric rates and would increase water rates and decrease electric rates for customers in the coming years.

“We received information late this afternoon, approximately 3:30, from the administration via our financial consultant who has worked with us for many years, that provided us with an alternative proposal to the proposed rate increase and bond ordinance with regard to the water utility,” Council President Gregg Hixenbaugh said.

The council agreed to postpone a vote to allow them more time to work through this new information.

“Are you able to go into any detail about that information?”

“I really cannot, simply because, given the lateness of the hour at which we received it, I haven’t had a chance to fully vet through it and read through it myself,” Hixenbaugh answered.

With the alternative proposal on the table, the council could agree to amend the water utility ordinances at the next meeting.

“It makes sense that, if there is going to be that type of amendment and change, we want to do it in a logical, organized, prudent fashion, rather than try to rush into something this evening,” Hixenbaugh said.

Hixenbaugh says that he understands how the originally-proposed increases in water rates are alarming to some residents.

“Anytime we’re talking about a 16 percent increase and a 14 percent increase, it warrants some due diligence and careful consideration,” Hixenbaugh said.

President Hixenbaugh says a vote is anticipated for the council’s next meeting on December 21, and for a full breakdown of these utility ordinances, click here.

