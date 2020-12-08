Advertisement

Michigan’s COVID-19 outbreak cancels game against Ohio State

(WILX)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 8, 2020 at 2:22 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) - Michigan has canceled its annual rivalry game at Ohio State because of the COVID-19 outbreak within the Wolverines football program.

Michigan says the decision was made after discussions with medical professionals, athletic department staff, athletic trainers and doctors.

The Buckeyes played through what coach Ryan Day called a mini outbreak on Saturday in a 52-12 win at Michigan State after he was relegated to watching the game from home.

Day is among the coaches and players in the program that tested positive for the coronavirus.

