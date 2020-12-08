Advertisement

Michigan reports 191* more COVID-19 deaths, 5,909 more cases Tuesday

There have been 10,138 deaths and 410,295 confirmed cases throughout the state.
There have been 10,138 deaths and 410,295 confirmed cases throughout the state.(Michigan.gov)
By 16 News Now
Published: Dec. 8, 2020 at 4:17 PM EST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WNDU) - Michigan health officials reported 191* more COVID-19 deaths and 5,909 more cases on Tuesday.

*The deaths announced include 79 deaths identified during a Vital Records review.

There have been 10,138 deaths and 410,295 confirmed cases throughout the state.

Sunday, Monday: 93 more coronavirus deaths and 9,350 more cases were reported. (*Note on cases (12/07/20): Today’s daily case count represents new referrals of confirmed cases to the MDSS since Saturday, December 5th.  Over the two days, Sunday and Monday, the average number of new confirmed cases is 4,675 per day.)

Friday: 81 more coronavirus deaths and 8,689 more cases were reported.

Thursday: 175* more coronavirus deaths and 7,146 more cases were reported. (*The deaths announced include 112 identified during a Vital Records review.)

Wednesday: 81 more coronavirus deaths and 6,955 more cases were reported.

Berrien County has had 122 (+5) deaths and 7,758 (+135) confirmed and probable cases.

Cass County has had 31 (+0) deaths and 2,529 (+35) confirmed and probable cases.

St. Joseph County has had 39 (+2) deaths and 2,935 (+55) confirmed and probable cases.

You can find much more information at michigan.gov/coronavirus.

Copyright 2020 WNDU. All rights reserved.

