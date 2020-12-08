Michigan coronavirus restrictions continue, impact on businesses

NILES, Ind. (WNDU) - We continue to follow the extension of social restrictions in Michigan announced Monday by Governor Gretchen Whitmer.

When it comes to how the statewide restrictions in Michigan are impacting restaurants, some are struggling to keep their head above water, while others say they’re busier than ever.

While the restrictions on social gatherings in Michigan were set to expire Tuesday, they have been extended for another 12 days.

This means places like hair salons, gyms and retail are open with safety measures in place.

High schools, movie theaters, restaurants and more continue to be affected.

“There is overwhelming research and scientific data that says going to locations that offer on-site eating and drinking options is associated with COVID-19 positivity,” Whitmer said.

Whitmer says the extension will help avoid potentially overwhelming hospitals while waiting to see the impact of Thanksgiving gatherings.

But how is this impacting local businesses?

One restaurant in Niles is trying to stay afloat by offering takeout services but has had to cut hours for employees.

“We’ve just tried to do anything within our ability to try and make ends meet. We’ve been doing Facebook posts wherever we can just kind of spreading the word to support all local businesses,” Harvest Cafe Owner Pamela Sebasty said.

One Michigan coffee shop owner says she is actually busier than ever.

“We’re set up with two drive-thrus, so that’s lucky for us and for our customers. We’ve always had the drive-thrus, so we didn’t have to do the scrambling that a lot of my constituents did, so we’ve been very fortunate,” Brew Ha Ha Owner Joyce Bashara said.

While the restrictions are creating challenges for many business owners, Whitmer says she hopes to provide some relief.

“While DHHS extends this pause, it is my hope that the legislature and our federal government will help me develop the path to help the unemployed workers and the businesses who are struggling,” Whitmer said.

