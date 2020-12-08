Advertisement

Michigan coronavirus restrictions continue, impact on businesses

By Carly Miller
Published: Dec. 8, 2020 at 6:10 PM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NILES, Ind. (WNDU) - We continue to follow the extension of social restrictions in Michigan announced Monday by Governor Gretchen Whitmer.

When it comes to how the statewide restrictions in Michigan are impacting restaurants, some are struggling to keep their head above water, while others say they’re busier than ever.

While the restrictions on social gatherings in Michigan were set to expire Tuesday, they have been extended for another 12 days.

This means places like hair salons, gyms and retail are open with safety measures in place.

High schools, movie theaters, restaurants and more continue to be affected.

“There is overwhelming research and scientific data that says going to locations that offer on-site eating and drinking options is associated with COVID-19 positivity,” Whitmer said.

Whitmer says the extension will help avoid potentially overwhelming hospitals while waiting to see the impact of Thanksgiving gatherings.

But how is this impacting local businesses?

One restaurant in Niles is trying to stay afloat by offering takeout services but has had to cut hours for employees.

“We’ve just tried to do anything within our ability to try and make ends meet. We’ve been doing Facebook posts wherever we can just kind of spreading the word to support all local businesses,” Harvest Cafe Owner Pamela Sebasty said.

One Michigan coffee shop owner says she is actually busier than ever.

“We’re set up with two drive-thrus, so that’s lucky for us and for our customers. We’ve always had the drive-thrus, so we didn’t have to do the scrambling that a lot of my constituents did, so we’ve been very fortunate,” Brew Ha Ha Owner Joyce Bashara said.

While the restrictions are creating challenges for many business owners, Whitmer says she hopes to provide some relief.

“While DHHS extends this pause, it is my hope that the legislature and our federal government will help me develop the path to help the unemployed workers and the businesses who are struggling,” Whitmer said.

16 News Now will continue to bring you the latest updates on the coronavirus pandemic.

Copyright 2020 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rodney Applewhite was driving to Phoenix from South Bend before the Nov. incident.
Police body camera video captures the moments before shooting of Niles native
A new restaurant is set to open tomorrow in Mishawaka that specializes in finger food.
New restaurant specializes in childhood staple
One killed in Elkhart County crash
We are learning more from a Bremen man who is trying to reunite some old photos with their...
Bremen man finds old photos, wants to return to owner
Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s administration has lengthened, by 12 days, a partial shutdown...
Whitmer administration extends partial shutdown by 12 days

Latest News

WNDU 10 Day Forecast
Changes coming...first some sunshine
WNDU 10 Day Forecast
WNDU Weather Forecast
Elkhart city officials cut the ribbon on Benham Avenue, officially opening up the newly...
Ribbon cutting opens redesigned Benham Avenue
The Beacon is hosting a job fair aimed at giving former inmates a second chance in the job...
The Beacon hosting Thursday job fair geared at people who’ve served time behind bars