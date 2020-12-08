Advertisement

Medical Moment: Improving HIV care

By 16 News Now
Published: Dec. 8, 2020 at 5:37 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
(WNDU) - HIV and AIDS is still devastating some countries around the world.

In today’s Medical Moment, see how this woman is helping to improve the lives of the most vulnerable.

There are currently 38 million people around the world who have HIV, and South Africa is most severely impacted by it.

There, nearly one in every 25 adults is living with HIV.

Martie Salt has the details on a team looking to improve care.

The professor says the app may be effective in tracking care for many diseases such as tuberculosis.

