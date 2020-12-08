Indiana representative moves to ban stylized masks on House floor

Ind. (WNDU) - An Indiana Republican congressman wants to ban stylized masks on the House floor.

Representative Jim Banks says masks worn by some members of the House have diminished the seriousness of their duties.

In a letter to Speaker Nancy Pelosi, Banks cited instances of Democrats who may have violated House rules with their masks.

One was a Texas representative who wore a mask displaying his campaign logo, and then an Oregon representative who reportedly wore one covered in marijuana leaves.

Masks have been mandatory on the house floor since July.

