Advertisement

Indiana representative moves to ban stylized masks on House floor

By 16 News Now
Published: Dec. 8, 2020 at 4:43 PM EST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Ind. (WNDU) - An Indiana Republican congressman wants to ban stylized masks on the House floor.

Representative Jim Banks says masks worn by some members of the House have diminished the seriousness of their duties.

In a letter to Speaker Nancy Pelosi, Banks cited instances of Democrats who may have violated House rules with their masks.

One was a Texas representative who wore a mask displaying his campaign logo, and then an Oregon representative who reportedly wore one covered in marijuana leaves.

Masks have been mandatory on the house floor since July.

Copyright 2020 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rodney Applewhite was driving to Phoenix from South Bend before the Nov. incident.
Police body camera video captures the moments before shooting of Niles native
A new restaurant is set to open tomorrow in Mishawaka that specializes in finger food.
New restaurant specializes in childhood staple
One killed in Elkhart County crash
We are learning more from a Bremen man who is trying to reunite some old photos with their...
Bremen man finds old photos, wants to return to owner
Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s administration has lengthened, by 12 days, a partial shutdown...
Whitmer administration extends partial shutdown by 12 days

Latest News

Local Representative Christy Stutzman steps down
There’s going to be a new face in the state capitol as the first-ever Indiana Equity,...
Gov. Holcomb appoints Notre Dame Public Affairs director to new cabinet position
FILE - In this Nov. 4, 2020 file photo, a Republican election challenger at right watches over...
Detroit-area county certifies vote after first blocking it
House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., talks about House Republicans and the election,...
Trump ally McCarthy is reelected leader of House Republicans