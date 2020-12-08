Advertisement

Indiana reports 124 more COVID-19 deaths, 5,457 new cases Tuesday

Indiana’s 7-day positivity rate is 14%.
Indiana’s 7-day positivity rate is 14%.(IN.gov)
By 16 News Now
Published: Dec. 8, 2020 at 1:37 PM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WNDU) - Indiana health officials are reporting 124 more COVID-19 deaths and 5,457 more cases on Tuesday.

Indiana’s 7-day positivity rate is 14%. (Positivity - All Tests: This method of calculating positivity rate is based on all positive test results and all tests processed.)

Statewide, 3,250 patients are hospitalized with COVID-19.

At least 6,109 Hoosiers have died from the coronavirus as of Tuesday, and there have been at least 392,663 positive cases throughout the state since the start of the pandemic.

Monday: 42 more coronavirus deaths and 5,700 more cases were reported. 3,214 patients were hospitalized.

Saturday: 78 more coronavirus deaths and 7,793 more cases were reported.

Friday: 84 more coronavirus deaths and 8,003 more cases were reported. 3,289 patients were hospitalized.

Thursday: 60 more coronavirus deaths and 8,527 more cases were reported. 3,362 patients were hospitalized.

Wednesday: 91 more coronavirus deaths and 6,655 more cases were reported. 3,441 patients were hospitalized.

St. Joseph County has had 20,409 (+273) cases and 281 (+0) deaths.

Elkhart County has had 19,717 (+127) cases and 264 (+8) deaths.

LaPorte County has had 5,733 (+98) cases and 110 (+1) deaths.

Kosciusko County has had 5,553 (+125) cases and 52 (+1) deaths.

Marshall County has had 3,676 (+28) cases and 56 (+4) deaths.

LaGrange County has had 1,705 (+13) cases and 36 (+0) deaths.

Starke County has had 1,170 (+16) cases and 28 (+0) deaths.

Fulton County has had 1,062 (+8) cases and 21 (+1) deaths.

Pulaski County has had 570 (+10) cases and 23 (+2) deaths.

The latest information can be found on the Indiana State Department of Health’s COVID-19 dashboard at coronavirus.in.gov.

Copyright 2020 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rodney Applewhite was driving to Phoenix from South Bend before the Nov. incident.
Police body camera video captures the moments before shooting of Niles native
A new restaurant is set to open tomorrow in Mishawaka that specializes in finger food.
New restaurant specializes in childhood staple
We are learning more from a Bremen man who is trying to reunite some old photos with their...
Bremen man finds old photos, wants to return to owner
Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s administration has lengthened, by 12 days, a partial shutdown...
Whitmer administration extends partial shutdown by 12 days
(MGN image)
Michigan hospitals: Partial shutdown should be extended

Latest News

People wait in line to be tested for COVID-19 at a testing site in the North Hollywood section...
‘Quite frankly shocking’: US virus cases pass 15 million; deaths hit record levels
The United Kingdom took a major step in its battle against coronavirus.
LIVE: Trump speaks at vaccine summit; regulators post positive review of Pfizer data
"I've got granddaughters and I want to live a long time to enjoy their lives," said Martin...
British vaccine recipient talks about the shot, lunch and ‘bloody bug’
FILE - In this undated file photo issued by the University of Oxford, a volunteer is...
Studies suggest AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine safe, effective