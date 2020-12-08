Indiana reports 124 more COVID-19 deaths, 5,457 new cases Tuesday

(WNDU) - Indiana health officials are reporting 124 more COVID-19 deaths and 5,457 more cases on Tuesday.

Indiana’s 7-day positivity rate is 14%. (Positivity - All Tests: This method of calculating positivity rate is based on all positive test results and all tests processed.)

Statewide, 3,250 patients are hospitalized with COVID-19.

At least 6,109 Hoosiers have died from the coronavirus as of Tuesday, and there have been at least 392,663 positive cases throughout the state since the start of the pandemic.

Monday: 42 more coronavirus deaths and 5,700 more cases were reported. 3,214 patients were hospitalized.

Saturday: 78 more coronavirus deaths and 7,793 more cases were reported.

Friday: 84 more coronavirus deaths and 8,003 more cases were reported. 3,289 patients were hospitalized.

Thursday: 60 more coronavirus deaths and 8,527 more cases were reported. 3,362 patients were hospitalized.

Wednesday: 91 more coronavirus deaths and 6,655 more cases were reported. 3,441 patients were hospitalized.

St. Joseph County has had 20,409 (+273) cases and 281 (+0) deaths.

Elkhart County has had 19,717 (+127) cases and 264 (+8) deaths.

LaPorte County has had 5,733 (+98) cases and 110 (+1) deaths.

Kosciusko County has had 5,553 (+125) cases and 52 (+1) deaths.

Marshall County has had 3,676 (+28) cases and 56 (+4) deaths.

LaGrange County has had 1,705 (+13) cases and 36 (+0) deaths.

Starke County has had 1,170 (+16) cases and 28 (+0) deaths.

Fulton County has had 1,062 (+8) cases and 21 (+1) deaths.

Pulaski County has had 570 (+10) cases and 23 (+2) deaths.

The latest information can be found on the Indiana State Department of Health’s COVID-19 dashboard at coronavirus.in.gov.

