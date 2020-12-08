Former Buckeye commit Dane Goodwin ready to face Ohio State

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - There has been an Ohio State cancelation on the football field this week but not on the hardwood, and that’s good news for Irish guard Dane Goodwin.

Goodwin grew up in Columbus, Ohio, and lived a short walk away from the Ohio State campus growing up.

He was even committed to the Buckeyes for three years before deciding to play for Mike Brey at Notre Dame.

Goodwin says he is excited for Tuesday night’s match up with Ohio State.

“I have a lot of respect for that program,” Goodwin said. “I have been around it a lot through my high school years and growing up. Obviously, it will be cool game for me. Getting to be able to experience that, to have my family there, a lot of people come to see. I am really excited for the game. I have a relationship with most of those guys. I just think it will be a cool atmosphere. I am looking forward to playing the game.”

Goodwin and Ohio State tip off Tuesday night at Purcell Pavilion at 7:30 PM. The game will be broadcast on ESPN 2.

Copyright 2020 WNDU. All rights reserved.