First ever Holiday Outdoor Lighting Challenge happening in Bridgman

BRIDGMAN, Mich. (WNDU) -A little holiday cheer can go a long way in a small town.

16 News Now tells us how the Bridgman Public School District is making spirits bright with their first-ever Holiday Outdoor Light Challenge.

With many families spending more time at home because of the Covid pandemic, now’s a better time than ever to beef up those outdoor holiday lighting displays. In fact, the Bridgman Public School District is looking to see which one is the best of the best.

There are already six homes signed up, but the superintendent says the more the merrier.

“I know there’s a lot of creative people in our area, and they’ve probably done wonderful things with the holiday decor outside of their home,” said Bridgman Public Schools Superintendent Shane Peters.

You can nominate your own home, but Peters says he hopes the competition brings spectators to town who will nominate their favorites.

“I would encourage families to take a Friday evening or Saturday evening or even a Tuesday evening and just drive around our community to see what our friends and neighbors have done to their homes,” Peters said.

To nominate your home or someone else’s, it’s as easy as sending Peters an email at speters@bridgmanschools.com.

Make sure you include the home’s address, homeowner, and phone number if you know it.

Nominations will be accepted until 12:00 P.M. on Dec. 20th.

The principals of the three Bridgman public schools will choose the winner on Dec. 23rd.

While the event is mainly to spread holiday cheer, first place gets a $100 gift card to Meijer, and second place gets a $50 gift card to Meijer.

“This is the inaugural year of our Holiday Outdoor Light Challenge. We would hope to make this bigger next year and have even more community members participate in this event rather than just Bridgman Public School students,” Peters said.

Click here to see the list of participating homes. The list is updated daily so there’s always something new.

