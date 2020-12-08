Advertisement

Elkhart police search for missing man

Tony Gene Needham
Tony Gene Needham(Elkhart Police Department)
By 16 News Now
Published: Dec. 8, 2020 at 4:34 PM EST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - Elkhart police are asking for help finding Tony Gene Needham, a 71-year-old man who was last seen Monday afternoon.

Contact the Elkhart Police Department at 574-295-7070 with any information.

From the Elkhart Police Department:

Tony Gene Needham a 71 years old white male, short gray hair and blue eyes, has not been seen since December 7, 2020 at 4:30 pm in Elkhart. Tony is believed to be driving a silver 2011 Chevy Traverse with Florida license plate LFPK31. Tony may be driving in the Michiana area. Tony was last seen wearing a baseball cap, a gray hooded sweatshirt, black jeans, white socks, and black flip flops. A photo of Tony is attached. Tony take medications and does not have them with him.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts or believes they may have seen Tony Gene Needham, please contact the Elkhart Police Department at 574-295-7070.

