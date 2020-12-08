Advertisement

Elkhart Council considers giving city officials permission to levy fines

By 16 News Now
Published: Dec. 7, 2020 at 11:14 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - The Elkhart Council considers a proposed ordinance that would give city officials the power to levy fines against businesses that disobey the county’s recently passed COVID-19 restrictions.

At Monday’s meeting, Elkhart Mayor Rod Roberson says the city will enforce the county’s civil fines within the city limits, as well as fines of their own they feel is necessary.

The measure passed by a 7-2 vote but cannot go into effect immediately because it did not pass unanimously.

Roberson says anyone who doubts that the pandemic is real, should talk to him.

“I had a cousin who died last week, I’ve had one of my best friends who died two days ago, and as all of you know I’ve been sick with it as well. It was not a dream; it was something that happen it’s true. So, for all of those who don’t believe the pandemic is real, I would ask you to talk to me,” Roberson said.

The ordinance is up for a second reading and vote in two weeks, at the Dec. 21 meeting.

