Changes coming...first some sunshine

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - SUNSHINE AND SNOW BOTH IN THE FORECAST... As I’ve been saying, our weather pattern will be changing...first we should get a decent amount of sunshine Wednesday afternoon and Thursday. It’s always tough to know how quickly the clouds give way in this case, but once it does on Wednesday, it should stay sunny. Then we continue to track a storm system coming out of the southwestern US. It looks colder during the first part of the system Friday night and Saturday, with a close call, but probably mainly rain. Then snow is likely Saturday night and Sunday. There is a chance that the storm tracks farther south, giving a lot more snow than we’re thinking right now...so stay turned...

Tonight: Continued cloudy and rather cold. Low: 32, Wind: SW 7-14

Wednesday: Clouds early, then becoming sunny. High: 45, Wind: W 6-12

Wednesday night: Clear and cold. Low: 29

Thursday: Lots of sunshine...even milder afternoon. High: 49

Copyright 2020 WNDU. All rights reserved.