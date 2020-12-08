Brian Kelly says ACC schedule was beneficial to Notre Dame in 2020

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - This year has been as different as anyone could have ever imagined especially for the Notre Dame football team.

For the first time in it’s history, the Irish joined a conference - and it paid off.

Just like the previous 113 years of Notre Dame football, the Irish still have not lost a conference game. However, this year, they actually played a conference schedule.

The Irish are 9-0 in the ACC and sit on the door step of their second College Football Playoff appearance in three seasons.

Brian Kelly says playing in the ACC has helped them on so many levels this season.

“We were able to keep our schedule together by the ACC being gracious enough to bring us in this year and then with Clemson on it, it just all fell together really nicely for us,” Kelly said. “I think those are the two pieces, right? We had Clemson on the schedule, getting the invitation to come in to the ACC, you then start thinking okay, this could workout pretty nicely here, where they’re coming to Notre Dame in November. I think the only dream that didn’t come together is we were hoping for maybe 18 degrees and snow for Clemson and it was a mild night, but it worked out okay.”

Next up for the Irish is a rematch with Clemson, in the first conference championship in the history of Notre Dame football.

The ACC Title game is not until December 19th in Charlotte, North Carolina. That will be a 4 PM broadcast on ABC.

