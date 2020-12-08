Brian Kelly felt Irish could be a ‘special team’ following the Florida State game

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The Fighting Irish are undefeated to finish the regular season for the third time in the Brian Kelly era.

Kelly says there was a specific moment he knew his team could be on a championship level in 2020.

He knew the team would be good at controlling the line of scrimmage in camp, but that team still needed playmakers.

Kelly says after the Florida State game, he could feel something special brewing in South Bend.

“We had to establish the playmakers on Saturday,” Kelly said. “I saw the playmaking ability in practice, but that doesn’t do it for you. You’ve got to do it on Saturdays. For me, it was how are we going to take this confidence that they display against each other and get them to display that against somebody wearing a different jersey. Once I started to see that in bits and pieces, I felt like we could have a really special team.”

The season would get even more special if they would beat Clemson a second time this year in the ACC Championship.

The rematch between the Irish and the Tigers is not until December 19. Both teams have this weekend off.

