90-year-old grandmother given first dose of COVID-19 vaccine

By Lindsay Stone
Published: Dec. 8, 2020 at 4:10 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - At 6:31 a.m. Tuesday, Margaret Keenan, who turns 91 next week, became the first person ever given a tested and vetted COVID-19 vaccine outside of trials.

Dressed in a Christmas sweater, she received the shot, calling it an “early birthday present.”

At 50 hospitals across the U.K. today the rollout began. The elderly, at-risk and healthcare workers are the first in line to receive a vaccine.

“There is risk but we don’t know everything and can’t control everything,” Dr. Bob Cassady, from the South Bend Clinic, said.

“There’s a balance of risk and benefit,” Dr. Cassady said. Dr. Cassady said while they don’t know everything about the vaccine or the virus, he’s confident this is the next step in helping life go back to normal.

For now the vaccine roll-out is only taking place in a limited number of locations, but British officials hope that next week, they will push out the doses to doctor’s offices around the country to greatly expand the program.

