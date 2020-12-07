Advertisement

Whitmer picked to co-chair Biden inauguration ceremony

Whitmer is the only governor chosen in a group of co-chairs who will help guide the Presidential Inaugural Committee through planning and organizing the inaugural activities.
(Michigan Office of the Governor via AP)
By Krystle Holleman
Published: Dec. 7, 2020 at 8:29 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Monday the Presidential Inaugural Committee (PIC) announced co-chairs for the Jan. 20 inauguration of President-elect Joe Biden.

Among those co-chairs is Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer.

“I am humbled to become a part of the inauguration for President-elect Biden and Vice President-elect Harris as a Co-Chair,” said Whitmer. “This inauguration will exemplify the strength and resilience our country has demonstrated throughout this entire year and set the stage for how the Biden-Harris Administration will beat the pandemic, create jobs that fuel economic recovery, and unite all Americans. While we are going to focus on keeping people safe this year, we will make sure Americans have the opportunity to celebrate this pivotal moment for our country.”

The co-chairs will help guide the PIC through planning and organizing the inaugural activities. They will prioritize keeping people safe while engaging Americans across the country.

In addition to Whitmer, the co-chairs include Rep. James E. Clyburn (D-South Carolina) as chair, Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti, Rep. Cedric Richmond (D-Louisiana), and Rep. Lisa Blunt Rochester (D-Delaware).

“Kamala and I are honored and grateful to these leaders for joining our inaugural committee as co-chairs and helping to organize a safe inauguration for all Americans,” said Biden. “These leaders reflect the strength, spirit, and diversity of America and have always held a steadfast commitment to restoring the soul of the nation, building back the middle class, and unifying the country. We are proud of their support and know they will help plan an inauguration that will reflect our nation’s shared values.”

Copyright 2020 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The South Bend Common Council has voted 8-1 in favor of a citizens police review board.
South Bend police car damaged in shots fired incident
Notre Dame’s final home game of the 2020 season was also the final home game for long time PA...
Notre Dame PA announcer Mike Collins calls final game for the Irish
Cressy & Everett Real Estate gives back to employees
Cressy & Everett Real Estate gives back to employees
His body was found in the 3800 block of Western Avenue.
Body found behind South Bend business identified
The St. Joseph County Metro Homicide Unit was called to a shooting scene late Friday night.
St. Joseph County Metro Homicide investigating fatal shooting

Latest News

Two injured in firearm accident in Cass County, Michigan
A nice warming trend for the week ahead
Lake-effect snow developing early Monday morning
Tracking light lake-effect snow
Meteorologist Kimberly Newman 12-7-2020 WNDU First Alert Weather
We are learning more from a Bremen man who is trying to reunite some old photos with their...
Bremen man finds old photos, wants to return to owner