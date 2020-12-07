Two injured in firearm accident in Cass County, Michigan

CASS COUNTY, Mich. (WNDU) - An 8-year-old boy and a 28-year-old man are injured after a firearm accident in Cass County, Michigan.

The Sheriff’s Office says the two were doing target practice shortly before 9 p.m. Sunday when the firearm they were using malfunctioned.

Both were taken to South Bend Memorial Hospital with injuries and are in stable condition.

