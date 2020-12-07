Stubborn clouds across Michiana

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - STUCK IN THE CLOUDS... But there is some good news on that...we may see a bit of sun on Tuesday, then we should see skies become partly sunny on Wednesday, and mostly sunny on Thursday. That will help temperatures jump toward 50 degrees later this week! A storm system and cold front comes our way this weekend...that means a chance of rain showers Saturday, turning over to light snow on Sunday. Colder air will dominate next week, but still NO Arctic air in sight...

Tonight: Mostly cloudy and cold...maybe a few flurries in spots. Low: 28, Wind: WNW 3-6

Tuesday: Clouds and some sunshine...only a bit milder in the afternoon. High: 40, Wind: WSW 7-14

Tuesday night: Variably cloudy and cold. Low: 30

Wednesday: Clouds giving way to more sunshine..even milder in the afternoon. High: 47

