South Bend Housing Authority clears air on relocation of Rabbi Shulman Apartments residents

The South Bend Housing Authority met with residents of Rabbi Shulman Apartments on Monday to discuss the status of a relocation plan.(WNDU)
By Ibrahim Samra
Published: Dec. 7, 2020 at 6:10 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The South Bend Housing Authority is clearing the air on it’s plan to relocate more than 100 residents from Rabbi Shulman Apartments in South Bend.

“You’re not being evicted, you’re being relocated because Housing Authority knows better and so does HUD that we need to get you in a better place,” SBHA Interim Director Tia Pauley told residents in a meeting Monday.

It comes after the SBHA announced more than one month ago the public housing high rise was shutting down.

“We have major problems in that building. You all did not have water, you did not have heat. We don’t know how long the heating system is going to last,” Pauley says.

Because of that, SBHA says it’s now waiting for the U.S. Housing Urban and Development, better know as HUD, to approve their relocation plan before the time to move starts ticking.

“We are actually waiting on information on HUD to give us so that we can officially notify you letting you know that the clock starts now,” Pauley says.

Once that happens, the SBHA says residents will likely be given 60-90 days to relocate.

Upon approval of the relocation plan, residents will also be given their Section 8 vouchers, security deposits, and help from the housing authority to relocate their belongings.

“You can either move up to a 50-mile radius with a moving truck the Housing Authority will pay for, or you will receive the finance portion and we will give you the money up front,” Pauley says.

But despite the Housing Authority’s effort to address the concerns of many residents in attendance, some say they still are not pleased with what got them here.

“This is a disgrace. I mean it is really sad. Everybody in this whole world, even God knows that that place is not livable. And please every last one of you all, please, help us,” one resident told Pauley.

SBHA says they do expect to hear back from HUD some time this month. Until then, Pauley says they will be focused on helping residents find a new home, especially those who still don’t have one.

