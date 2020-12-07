Premium Rock announces expansion plans

ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - Premium Rock announced plans today to expand its Elkhart operations, creating up to 74 new jobs by the end of 2024.

The company, which manufacturers engineered stone, is investing more than $9 million to double its facility in Elkhart and add new machine and product lines.

The company began construction in September and believes the expansion will be fully operational by May 2021.

Premium Rock also plans to hire for positions in graphic design, fabrication and warehouse logistics beginning next year.

