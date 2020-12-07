Advertisement

Premium Rock announces expansion plans

By 16 News Now
Published: Dec. 7, 2020 at 4:13 PM EST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - Premium Rock announced plans today to expand its Elkhart operations, creating up to 74 new jobs by the end of 2024.

The company, which manufacturers engineered stone, is investing more than $9 million to double its facility in Elkhart and add new machine and product lines.

The company began construction in September and believes the expansion will be fully operational by May 2021.

Premium Rock also plans to hire for positions in graphic design, fabrication and warehouse logistics beginning next year.

Copyright 2020 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The South Bend Common Council has voted 8-1 in favor of a citizens police review board.
South Bend police car damaged in shots fired incident
Notre Dame’s final home game of the 2020 season was also the final home game for long time PA...
Notre Dame PA announcer Mike Collins calls final game for the Irish
Cressy & Everett Real Estate gives back to employees
Cressy & Everett Real Estate gives back to employees
We are learning more from a Bremen man who is trying to reunite some old photos with their...
Bremen man finds old photos, wants to return to owner
His body was found in the 3800 block of Western Avenue.
Body found behind South Bend business identified

Latest News

There have been 9,947 deaths and 404,386 confirmed cases throughout the state.
Michigan reports 93 more COVID-19 deaths, 9,350* more cases Monday
Thirteen residents and thirteen staff have been infected with the virus as of Thursday.
New COVID-19 treatment available at Spectrum Health Lakeland
Dazhon A. Howard
Man charged in shooting at UP Mall appears in court
Hospitalizations for COVID are down but officials prepare for possible spike in cases.
COVID-19 hospitalizations are down, but a spike could be coming