PetSmart donates stuffed animals to children’s hospital

By 16 News Now
Published: Dec. 7, 2020 at 5:50 PM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Today, more than 1,000 stuffed animals were donated to kids at Beacon Children’s Hospital in South Bend.

It happened this afternoon thanks to PetSmart, who donated more than 1,800 stuffed animals.

However, it’s just one of the many donations that PetSmart has contributed over the years.

Hospital staff says they are thankful for the generous donations, especially knowing what a stuffed animal could do for any child during their stay.

“When they see a stuffed animal, then that is something they are very familiar with and just brings an element of comfort to them and helps them to feel more at home,” said Tracy Byler with Beacon Children’s Hospital.

With 2,400 stuffed animals donated so far this year, PetSmart has made it their mission to break last year’s record of 4,000 donated stuffed animals before the end of the year.

