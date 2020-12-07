Osceola family create parody video to thank postal service workers

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Tis the season for giving and receiving, made possible by the thousands of postal service workers.

Two Michiana brothers wanted to say ‘thank you’ and their gesture caught the eye of the internet.

“Workers this season are busy this season with all the extra packages,” said 12 year old Jonathon Cleveland. “My dad tells me stories of him getting chased by dogs and I thought it was so funny.”

Jonathon and his nine year old brother, Jeriah decided to make a parody video to ‘Grandma Got Run Over By A Reindeer.’

The video was viewed hundreds of times and paid a special thank you to postal workers during this busy season.

“Manners and respect is huge in our family,” said Candace, the boy’s mother. Candace was happy to help the boys put together the video, thanking workers just like her husband.

The Cleveland’s say it’s easy to say ‘thank you.’ Simply leave a note at your doorstep or a COVID-friendly treat.

