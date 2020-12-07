Notre Dame football program has zero positive COVID-19 tests for third straight week

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - For the third straight week, the Irish recorded the right kind of zero. The Notre Dame football program received zero positive COVID-19 results after 192 tests from last Monday to Sunday.

Zero close contacts were identified. There are also zero student athletes currently in quarantine or isolation.

The Irish have not received a positive test result since November 17. They have not had a player in isolation since November 23.

Brian Kelly says the football team will remain on campus and not travel home until the season has come to an end.

