New restaurant specializes in childhood staple

By 16 News Now
Published: Dec. 7, 2020 at 5:16 PM EST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - A new restaurant is set to open tomorrow in Mishawaka that specializes in finger food.

Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers has about 500 stores in 27 states, but the one on Main Street will be the first in Indiana.

The sign out front says “One Love,” because there is only one main course on the menu—and that’s chicken fingers.

“So we serve chicken fingers, they are never frozen, hand battered, marinated for 24 hours and cooked to order. Pair that with our crinkle cut French fries fresh made daily, coleslaw and Texas toast, and of course our signature sauce, our Cane sauce,” says Anna Ball.

The dining room is closed due to the pandemic, although carry out orders can be placed at the counter or in the drive through.

Raising Cane’s will open Tuesday at 10 a.m.

The restaurant closes at midnight.

