New COVID-19 treatment available at Spectrum Health Lakeland

By 16 News Now
Published: Dec. 7, 2020 at 4:11 PM EST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Mich. (WNDU) - A new outpatient treatment for COVID-19 is now available at Spectrum Health Lakeland.

This after the FDA authorized the emergency use of monoclonal antibodies.

The treatment is available for non-hospitalized adults and children 12 years and older who have tested positive with mild symptoms and who are at high risk for developing severe symptoms.

The drug is given one time through a vein for at least an hour.

Spectrum Health Lakeland receives the antibodies each week from the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services.

Patients who have tested positive and are experiencing symptoms should talk with their primary care provider to determine if they qualify for the treatment.

