Michigan reports 93 more COVID-19 deaths, 9,350* more cases Monday

LANSING, Mich. (WNDU) - Michigan health officials reported 93 more COVID-19 deaths and 9,350 more cases on Monday.

*Note on cases (12/07/20): Today’s daily case count represents new referrals of confirmed cases to the MDSS since Saturday, December 5th. Over the two days, Sunday and Monday, the average number of new confirmed cases is 4,675 per day.

There have been 9,947 deaths and 404,386 confirmed cases throughout the state.

Friday: 81 more coronavirus deaths and 8,689 more cases were reported.

Thursday: 175* more coronavirus deaths and 7,146 more cases were reported. (*The deaths announced include 112 identified during a Vital Records review.)

Wednesday: 81 more coronavirus deaths and 6,955 more cases were reported.

Tuesday: 190* more coronavirus deaths and 5,793 more cases were reported.

Berrien County has had 117 deaths and 7,758 confirmed and probable cases.

Cass County has had 31 deaths and 2,529 confirmed and probable cases.

St. Joseph County has had 37 deaths and 2,880 confirmed and probable cases.

You can find much more information at michigan.gov/coronavirus.

