Michigan high school sports pushed back after Whitmer’s extension of partial shutdown

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer announced 12 more days will be added to the three week pause, which means high school sports are being pushed back again.

High school sports teams were scheduled to start practicing on Wednesday.

Whitmer says sports are not the main priority right now.

“As a parent of a high schooler, and as the Governor of Michigan, I believe that our first priority should be getting students back in the classroom safely,” Whitmer said. “That I believe is paramount.”

Michigan Department of Health and Human Services director Robert Gordon backed up Whitmer’s stance.

“When it comes to sports, there’s a range of risk levels,” Gordon said. “If you go through those levels, the level of risk increases. We have to think carefully about moving through them. I would leave it where the Governor did. Our first priority, and also a lower risk than a lot of those activities, is getting the schools open for education.”

The MHSAA has sent a plan to Whitmer they hope is approved, and that is to complete fall tournaments and begin winter sports with no spectators in December.

MHSAA executive director Mark Uyl says they are committed to play the football, volleyball and swimming seasons to their conclusion.

