Advertisement

Michigan high school sports pushed back after Whitmer’s extension of partial shutdown

The MHSAA has sent a plan to Whitmer they hope is approved, and that is to complete fall tournaments and begin winter sports with no spectators in December.
By Mark Skol Jr.
Published: Dec. 7, 2020 at 6:31 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer announced 12 more days will be added to the three week pause, which means high school sports are being pushed back again.

High school sports teams were scheduled to start practicing on Wednesday.

Whitmer says sports are not the main priority right now.

“As a parent of a high schooler, and as the Governor of Michigan, I believe that our first priority should be getting students back in the classroom safely,” Whitmer said. “That I believe is paramount.”

Michigan Department of Health and Human Services director Robert Gordon backed up Whitmer’s stance.

“When it comes to sports, there’s a range of risk levels,” Gordon said. “If you go through those levels, the level of risk increases. We have to think carefully about moving through them. I would leave it where the Governor did. Our first priority, and also a lower risk than a lot of those activities, is getting the schools open for education.”

The MHSAA has sent a plan to Whitmer they hope is approved, and that is to complete fall tournaments and begin winter sports with no spectators in December.

MHSAA executive director Mark Uyl says they are committed to play the football, volleyball and swimming seasons to their conclusion.

Copyright 2020 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The South Bend Common Council has voted 8-1 in favor of a citizens police review board.
South Bend police car damaged in shots fired incident
Notre Dame’s final home game of the 2020 season was also the final home game for long time PA...
Notre Dame PA announcer Mike Collins calls final game for the Irish
Cressy & Everett Real Estate gives back to employees
Cressy & Everett Real Estate gives back to employees
We are learning more from a Bremen man who is trying to reunite some old photos with their...
Bremen man finds old photos, wants to return to owner
His body was found in the 3800 block of Western Avenue.
Body found behind South Bend business identified

Latest News

Book did not just play football for Notre Dame, he played winning football for the Fighting...
Irish quarterback Ian Book wants to be remembered as a national champion
The ACC title has never been a goal for the Irish until they joined the conference for this...
Irish begin bye week with Clemson on their mind
With a win on Saturday against Syracuse, Notre Dame would capture its third consecutive...
Notre Dame football program has zero positive COVID-19 tests for third straight week
Williams is the first Irish running back to hit that mark since Josh Adams back in 2017.
Kyren Williams surpasses 1,000 rushing yards this season