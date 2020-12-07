Advertisement

Man charged in shooting at UP Mall appears in court

By 16 News Now
Published: Dec. 7, 2020 at 4:09 PM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Today a status conference was held for the man charged in a deadly shooting inside University Park Mall.

Dazhon Howard, 21, is accused of shooting and killing Delaney Crosby at U.P. Mall in Mishawaka back in September.

He’s charged with murder and a felony firearm sentencing enhancement.

Howard did not appear in-person due to a COVID lockdown at the St. Joseph County Jail.

Another status conference has been scheduled for Jan. 11.

