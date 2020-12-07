Kyren Williams surpasses 1,000 rushing yards this season

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - For the first time in Notre Dame history, the Fighting Irish will be playing in a conference championship game. A big reason for that are the legs of Kyren Williams.

The redshirt freshman eclipsed 1,000 rushing yards for the season during Saturday’s victory over Syracuse.

Williams is the first Irish running back to hit that mark since Josh Adams back in 2017.

Williams finished with 110 rushing yards on 20 carries hitting the century mark for the sixth time this season.

Whether the Irish are playing the Orange or not, Williams says it’s all about the juice.

“I feel like it’s just a natural thing,” Williams said. You know my mom and my dad they’re both rowdy people so at games they’re always loud bringing energy. They always had that energy to them. From playing in little league, my dad has always instilled in me like you had to bring that energy that juice to get people around you fired up. That was his big word was fired up. So I feel like just now just keep doing what I’m doing. Just trying to get the guys hyped up energy juice. As everyone knows, juice here is a big thing. So as long as we can keep the juice up, we can be good.”

Williams will look to bring the juice again when the Irish have a rematch against Clemson in the ACC Championship on Dec. 19.

Copyright 2020 WNDU. All rights reserved.