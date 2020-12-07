Irish quarterback Ian Book wants to be remembered as a national champion

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The 6,000+ fans in Notre Dame Stadium cheered for Ian Book as he ran off the field on Saturday with his 30th win as the Irish quarterback.

That now puts him at the top of the mountain ahead of Tom Clements, Ron Powlus and Brady Quinn for the most wins of all-time. He also never lost a game at home. He is 15-0 in Rock’s house.

Book says when he joined the Notre Dame football program, he never envisioned setting this record. He just wanted to play football.

Book did not just play football for Notre Dame, he played winning football for the Fighting Irish.

“It’s a dream come true,” Book said. “Just to be able to attend Notre Dame and have a good career. Just to have this be my last home game, I am kind of need to step back for a second. Never lost at home. It’s really a team award. It’s not an individual award. Again, I am just really grateful to be a part of this special team.”

When asked how he wants to be remembered at Notre Dame, his response was short and sweet.

“I want to win a national championship,” Book said. “If you hear my name, that’s what you would think of. We still have to go do that. So what’s what I want.”

Book and the Irish have three more games to play if they want to achieve that goal. First up is the rematch with Clemson in the ACC championship.

The ACC title game will be played on December 19 in Charlotte. It will be a 4 PM kickoff on ABC.

