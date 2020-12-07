Irish begin bye week with Clemson on their mind

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - With the 45-21 win over the Orange on Saturday, the Irish clinched 10 wins for the fourth straight season, which has never been done before in the history of the Notre Dame football program.

However, the Irish have bigger fish to fry.

Next up for the Irish, is a rematch with Clemson in the ACC Championship game.

The ACC title has never been a goal for the Irish until they joined the conference for this unique year.

The Domers say they are ready to begin preparations for the Clemson Tigers and to compete for an ACC championship.

“I know they are really excited about playing for a championship,” Notre Dame head coach Brian Kelly said. “This is what they’ve wanted. This has been the impetus for them to make all of the sacrifices that they have made to get to this point. Living through this pandemic has been very difficult for them. This is really what they’ve been chasing - the opportunity to win an ACC Championship and to win a National Championship.”

Kelly says the team will weight train on Monday. Thursday will be the first day of preparation for Clemson.

The ACC title game against the Tigers is not until December 19th.

