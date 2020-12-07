Advertisement

Indiana reports 42 more COVID-19 deaths, 5,700 new cases Monday

Indiana’s 7-day positivity rate is 13.8%.
By 16 News Now
Published: Dec. 7, 2020 at 1:05 PM EST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
(WNDU) - Indiana health officials are reporting 42 more COVID-19 deaths and 5,700 more cases on Monday.

Indiana’s 7-day positivity rate is 13.8%. (Positivity - All Tests: This method of calculating positivity rate is based on all positive test results and all tests processed.)

Statewide, 3,214 patients are hospitalized with COVID-19.

At least 5,986 Hoosiers have died from the coronavirus as of Monday, and there have been at least 387,278 positive cases throughout the state since the start of the pandemic.

Saturday: 78 more coronavirus deaths and 7,793 more cases were reported.

Friday: 84 more coronavirus deaths and 8,003 more cases were reported. 3,289 patients were hospitalized.

Thursday: 60 more coronavirus deaths and 8,527 more cases were reported. 3,362 patients were hospitalized.

Wednesday: 91 more coronavirus deaths and 6,655 more cases were reported. 3,441 patients were hospitalized.

Tuesday: 142 more coronavirus deaths and 5,518 more cases were reported. 3,460 patients were hospitalized.

St. Joseph County has had 20,139 (+161) cases and 281 (+0) deaths.

Elkhart County has had 19,604 (+118) cases and 256 (+4) deaths.

LaPorte County has had 5,637 (+75) cases and 109 (+1) deaths.

Kosciusko County has had 5,428 (+38) cases and 51 (+0) deaths.

Marshall County has had 3,648 (+12) cases and 52 (+0) deaths.

LaGrange County has had 1,691 (+9) cases and 36 (+1) deaths.

Starke County has had 1,153 (+12) cases and 28 (+0) deaths.

Fulton County has had 1,054 (+7) cases and 20 (+0) deaths.

Pulaski County has had 561 (+15) cases and 21 (+0) deaths.

The latest information can be found on the Indiana State Department of Health’s COVID-19 dashboard at coronavirus.in.gov.

